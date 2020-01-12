Slain Gdansk mayor honored during yearly fundraising finale

Sea-school students collected money as part of a charity's fundraising event to raise money for medical equipment for cash-strapped public hospitals, in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. This is the final day for the charity collection. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

WARSAW – The late Gdansk Mayor Pawel Adamowicz was remembered on Sunday evening during the finale of a yearly Polish fundraiser — the same event during which he was fatally stabbed on stage last year.

Adamowicz was stabbed Jan. 13, 2019, during during a live event in Gdansk by a former inmate and died the next day at age 53.

In Gdansk, people sang “Sound of Silence,” a song that was played repeatedly last year as the nation was plunged into mourning, with a photo of the beloved mayor appearing on a video screen.

His wife Magdalena Adamowicz took the stage and told those gathered that she feels her husband remains with her all the time.

Across the country, people gathered for events at the end of the the Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity, which raises funds to buy modern medical equipment for public hospitals.