China reports new cases of virus, death toll rises to 213

BEIJING – China is reporting 9,692 confirmed cases of a new virus with a death toll of 213, as the World Health Organization declared the outbreak that has spread to more than a dozen countries a global emergency.

Friday's numbers covering the past 24 hours represent an increase from 7,711 cases and 132 deaths on Wednesday. The vast majority of the cases have been in Hubei province and its provincial capital, Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak.