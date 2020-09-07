Climate activists block Warsaw street, decry govt inaction

Polish police carry protesting environmentalists to the side to clear passage down one of Warsaw's main streets in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. The Polish chapter of the international environmental group Extinction Rebellion blocked the street to spur the government into better protection of the environment, in a second such action in two days, in Warsaw. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

WARSAW – A few hundred Polish climate activists blocked traffic in downtown Warsaw on Monday to spur the conservative government into protecting the environment better.

It was the second action since Saturday by Poland’s chapter of the Extinction Rebellion climate protection group that says world leaders are not doing enough to counter climate change.

With chants and banners saying "We are Rebelling in Order to Live,” the group blocked a major street in the Polish capital, holding up morning traffic. The police checked their documents and carried protesters to the side to clear the way.

Largely powered by coal, Poland has some of Europe’s worst quality air. Also, pollution levels in many of its rivers and lakes are below European Union quality standards.

