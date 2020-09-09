President Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Norwegian official

WASHINGTON – A member of the Norwegian Parliament has nominated President Donald Trump for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, citing his assistance in brokering a peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, multiple news outlets reported Wednesday morning.

The nomination was submitted by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a four-term member of Parliament who also serves as chairman of the Norwegian delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

“For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees,” Tybring-Gjedde told Fox News.

Tybring-Gjedde and another Norwegian official also nominated Trump for the honor in 2018 following the president’s Singapore summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“As it is expected other Middle Eastern countries will follow in the footsteps of the UAE, this agreement could be a game changer that will turn the Middle East into a region of cooperation and prosperity,” Tybring-Gjedde wrote in his latest nomination letter.

According to various news outlets, Tybring-Gjedde is a highly controversial politician, who is against immigration and once compared the hijab worn by Muslim women to outfits worn by the Nazis and the Ku Klux Klan.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner is determined by a five-person committee, which is appointed by the Norwegian Parliament.

Four U.S. presidents have previously won the Nobel Peace Prize: President Barack Obama in 2009, President Jimmy Carter in 2002, President Woodrow Wilson in 1920 and President Theodore Roosevelt in 1906.

The 2021 winner will be announced in October of next year.