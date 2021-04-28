South Africa resumes giving J&J jabs to health care workers

FILE In this Friday, March 5, 2021 file photo, health care worker Maggie Sedidi, receives a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Soweto, South Africa. South Africa has resumed giving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to health care workers after a more than two-week pause in the use of the only COVID-19 inoculation in the country. South Africa on Wednesday, April 28 restarted its drive to inoculate 1.2 million health care workers with the vaccine.(AP Photo/Themba Hadebe/File)

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa has resumed giving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to health care workers after a more than two-week pause in the use of the only COVID-19 inoculation in the country.

South Africa on Wednesday restarted its drive to inoculate 1.2 million health care workers with the J&J vaccine.

South Africa suspended the use of the J&J vaccine on April 13 after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported that it might be linked to rare blood clots. The country's drug regulatory body determined that the vaccine is safe and Cabinet approved resuming its use.

Before the halt, South Africa had given more than 290,000 shots of the J&J vaccine to health care workers and Health Minister Zweli Mkhize urged all health care workers to get the shots.

“It is much better to have the Johnson & Johnson vaccine than to avoid taking it for fear of getting a blood clot," said Mkhize in a statement, saying there is a “one in a million chance of getting a blood clot from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. In America, about 7 million people have now received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and are protected from COVID-19.”

The J&J vaccine is the best vaccine against the COVID-19 variant dominant in South Africa, said Mkhize.

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority recommended returning to the J&J vaccine, saying that it found no causal link between blood clots and the J&J vaccine in those who have already been vaccinated.

With the resumption, the government has increased the number of sites where the jabs will be given to health care workers and it now has adequate doses in the country, said Mkhize. South Africa will strengthen its “screening and monitoring of participants who are at high risk of a blood clotting disorder,” said his statement.

