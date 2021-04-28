Vatican No 2 skips trip to Venezuela, cites pandemic

FILE - In this file photo taken on March 6, 2021, Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin arrives ahead of an interreligious meeting with Pope Francis near the archaeological area of the Sumerian city-state of Ur, 20 kilometers south-west of Nasiriyah, Iraq. The Vatican No. 2 is skipping a planned trip to Venezuela this week because of the coronavirus pandemic. Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vaticans former ambassador to Caracas, had planned to celebrate the April 30 beatification of Jose Gregorio Hernandez, dubbed the doctor of the poor. The Vatican said Wednesday that due to issues linked to the pandemic, Parolin wouldnt make the trip. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini/FILE)

