The Latest: 10% of Washington town positive for COVID-19

Shashank Shekhar, 18, left, stands with his sisters displaying their vaccination cards after receiving COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in Prayagraj, India. Saturday, May 1, 2021. In hopes of taming a monstrous spike in COVID-19 infections, India opened vaccinations to all adults Saturday, launching a huge inoculation effort that was sure to tax the limits of the federal government, the country's vaccine factories and the patience of its 1.4 billion people. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

REPUBLIC, Wash. -- About 10% of the population of Republic, a small city in north-central Washington, has tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak traced to large indoor events last month at the local Fraternal Order of Eagles hall.

Ferry County Memorial Hospital officials have confirmed more than 100 cases, with one reported death, since the April 9-11 events, including a membership drive that featured dinner, live music and a 1980s-themed karaoke night.

Some patients have had to be transferred to Wenatchee and Yakima because of a lack of capacity. Less than one-quarter of the county’s residents have received a vaccine, according to the health district, but officials said the outbreak has increased interest in it.

___

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— India wants to vaccinate all adults; sets record 400,000 daily virus cases

Ad

— Olympic torch relay detour; diving test event opens in Tokyo

— Las Vegas hitting jackpot with return of pandemic-weary visitors

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad