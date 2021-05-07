UK's Conservative Party strikes early blow in elections

Conservative's Jill Mortimer gives speech after being declared winner in the Hartlepool parliamentary by-election at Mill House Leisure Centre in Hartlepool, England Friday May 7, 2021. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

LONDON – Britain's governing Conservative Party has won a special election in the north of England town of Hartlepool, dealing a big blow to the main opposition Labour Party, which had held the parliamentary seat since its creation in 1974.

The victory for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's party, announced Friday morning, provides further evidence that the Conservatives are making ground in parts of the country that have been Labour strongholds for decades, managing to present itself as the party of change even though it's been in power for 11 years.

Over the coming couple of days, results from an array of elections in Britain will be announced. On what was dubbed Super Thursday, around 50 million voters were eligible to take part in scores of elections, some of which had been postponed a year because of the pandemic that has left the U.K. with Europe’s largest coronavirus death toll.

The results of Thursday's election in Hartlepool showed the Conservative candidate Jill Mortimer winning with 15,529 votes, or nearly 52% of the vote. The Labour candidate, Paul Williams, only received 8,589 votes, or around 29% of the vote.

“It is a truly historic result and a momentous day," Mortimer said in her victory speech. “Labour have taken people in Hartlepool for granted for too long."

In the 2019 general election, the Conservative Party made big inroads into Labour's “red wall” in northern England on a combination of factors, including its pro-Brexit stance. The recent success of Britain's coronavirus vaccine rollout also appears to have given the Conservatives a shot in the arm.

Whatever lay behind the result, the loss of Hartlepool, a post-industrial town that is one of the poorest in England, represents a stunning defeat for the Labour Party and its new leader Keir Starmer.

Hopes were high that Starmer would help Labour reconnect with its lost voters in the north of England when he took the helm a little more than a year ago after succeeding the more left-wing Jeremy Corbyn, who led the party in 2019 to its worst election performance since 1935.