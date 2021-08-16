How to help Haiti earthquake victims: List of organizations accepting donations & more

People cry during the search for those who are still missing in a house destroyed by the earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. The death toll from a magnitude 7.2 earthquake in Haiti climbed to more than 1,200 on Sunday as rescuers raced to find survivors amid the rubble ahead an approaching tropical storm. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn)

HAITI – By Sunday, it had been confirmed that over 1,297 had been killed from the magnitude 7.2 earthquake that hit the southern region of Haiti, Saturday morning. The earthquake caused thousands of structures to collapse into rubble in a country that already was in such dire need of help.

Saturday’s magnitude 7.2 earthquake also left at least 5,700 people injured, according to Haiti’s Office for Civil Protection, with thousands more displaced from destroyed or damaged homes. Sunday night, Les Cayes was darkened by blackouts, and many Haitians slept outside, clutching small transistor radios to hear of any news, terrified of the continuing aftershocks.

People displaced from their earthquake destroyed homes spend the night outdoors in a grassy area that is part of a hospital in Les Cayes, Haiti, late Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. A powerful magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck southwestern Haiti on Saturday. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

People gather outside the Petit Pas Hotel, destroyed by the earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, with the epicenter about 125 kilometers (78 miles) west of the capital of Port-au-Prince, the US Geological Survey said. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

And the devastation could soon worsen with approaching Tropical Depression Grace, which is predicted to reach Haiti by Monday night. According to Haiti’s Office for Civil Protection, Haitians can expect strong winds, heavy rain, hazardous waves, landslides, and flooding.

Haiti is a country already susceptible to hurricanes, and is still recovering from the disastrous earthquake a decade ago. Also, Haitians were already facing widespread hunger due to drought and economic instability.

Even more heart-wrenching, the earthquake comes just one month after the assassination President Jovenel Moïse in July, and the country had still been grappling with that devastating blow.

This, plus, the impending doom of Tropical Depression Grace, is why we are called to action to help our brothers and sisters in the island nation.

Below, we’ve rounded up reputable organizations that are currently accepting donations to help those in Haiti.

Organizations accepting donations

UNICEF: At least two cities were severely damaged by a magnitude 7.2 quake early Saturday morning, leaving people trapped in the rubble. UNICEF is working with partners to rush vital assistance to children and families in need. Click here to donate to UNICEF USA.

Catholic Relief Services: Catholic Relief Services carries out the commitment of the Bishops of the United States to assist the poor and vulnerable overseas. Catholic Relief Services is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. “When you give, you provide immediate assistance for our Haitian sisters and brothers desperate to survive this devastating situation. Your help will deliver immediate relief.” Click here to donate.

Global Empowerment Mission: The organization works as a first responder for disaster relief, bridges the gap between first response and sustainable development, and implements practices to ensure sustainable development. Right now, they are focusing on the immediate response to global disasters and civic emergencies, such as the Haiti earthquake. Click here to donate.

Doctors Without Borders: Homes and infrastructure, including medical facilities, have been extensively destroyed and damaged in the affected region. Some hospitals had to evacuate their patients, and some lack medical equipment and medicines. Aftershocks and landslides have caused additional damage. Doctors Without Borders is here to help. Click here to learn more. Click here to donate.

CARE: Your donation to The Humanitarian Surge Fund allows CARE to maintain their Rapid Response Team. Experts in providing food, shelter, hygiene kits, and sexual and reproductive health assistance are ready to deploy at a moment’s notice, wherever they’re needed, such as Haiti. Click here to donate.

Convoy of Hope: Convoy of Hope, alongside partner Mission of Hope, plans to distribute an initial 1 million meals to those affected by the earthquake that struck Haiti. In addition to food, Convoy will also distribute hygiene kits and sheltering supplies. Thankfully, Convoy’s in-country warehouse was not damaged by the quake, so distributions began immediately. Click here to learn more. Click here to donate.

This list will be updated as more organizations organize donations for the victims in Haiti.