AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

An Indigenous youth wearing an owl feathered headdress attends the "Luta pela Vida," or "Struggle for Life," mobilization for Indigenous rights outside the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. Indigenous groups are protesting the Supreme Court ruling that they say could could undermine rights to their lands and against President Jair Bolsonaro's government. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
Aug. 20 – Aug. 26, 2021
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photojournalist Moises Castillo in Guatemala City.
