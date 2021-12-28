Ring in 2022 virtually with celebrations across the globe

Before South Florida rings in the New Year, there will be many countries across the world that celebrate the start of 2022 ahead of us.

Tune in to Local10.com or visit our Facebook page beginning at 6 a.m. Friday to watch fireworks displays and other New Year’s celebrations from New Zealand to the United Kingdom, ending with the Times Square Ball drop in New York City -- all from the safety of your own home!

Here is when some major cities/countries will be ringing in the New Year, per Eastern Standard Time.

6 a.m. New Zealand: Auckland

8 a.m. Australia: Sydney

11 a.m. Taiwan: Taipei, China: Beijing

Noon Thailand: Bangkok

3 p.m. UAE: Dubai

6 p.m. Germany: Berlin, France: Paris

7 p.m. UK: London

Midnight: South Florida rings in 2022!