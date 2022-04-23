Somalia's extremists bomb restaurant in the capital; 6 dead

People look at destroyed shops in Mogadishu's Lido beach, Somalia, Saturday, April, 23, 2022, after a bomb blast by Somalias Islamic extremist rebels hit a popular seaside restaurant killing at least six people. Ambulance service officials say the explosion occurred Friday evening when many patrons gathered for an Iftar meal to break the Ramadan fast. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

MOGADISHU – A bomb blast by Somalia's Islamic extremist rebels hit a popular seaside restaurant in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, killing at least six people, ambulance service officials say.

The explosion occurred Friday evening when many patrons gathered for an Iftar meal to break the Ramadan fast. The restaurant is frequented by government officials.

Those killed were mostly civilians and seven other people were wounded, the director of Aamin Ambulance Service, Abdulkadir Adan told The Associated Press by phone. The blast caused “huge damage,” he said.

Somalia's al-Shabab Islamic extremist group has claimed responsibility for the explosion.