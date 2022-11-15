ICRC: Humanitarian convoy arrives in Ethiopia's Tigray

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, left, accompanied by House speaker Tagesse Chafo, right, addresses the parliament in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Abiy said Tuesday that the future status of disputed territory in the western part of the country's Tigray region will be settled according to the Ethiopian constitution, following the signing of a truce earlier this month. (AP Photo)

ADDIS ABABA – The International Committee of the Red Cross said a convoy of trucks carrying medicine arrived in Tigray’s regional capital Mekele on Tuesday, the first aid delivery by the group to the embattled region since August.

“It is an enormous relief for us to deliver this cargo,” said Nicolas Von Arx, the ICRC head of delegation in Ethiopia. “The health care system in the region is under extreme pressure and these deliveries are a lifeline for people who need medical help.”

The trucks delivered 40 tons of “essential medical items, emergency medicines and surgical equipment,” the ICRC said in a statement.

On Saturday, military leaders from the warring sides signed an accord in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, to implement a truce signed in South Africa earlier this month. It commits the parties to facilitate “unhindered” humanitarian access to Tigray, home to more than 5 million people, after more than two years of aid restrictions.

The cease-fire agreement has been hailed as an opportunity to end the Tigray war, which U.S. diplomats say has resulted in hundreds of thousands of deaths.