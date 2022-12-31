WATCH LIVE: Countries around the world celebrate the start of 2023!

Before South Florida rings in the New Year, many countries across the world will be celebrating the start of 2023 ahead of us.

A livestream of celebrations can be viewed at the top of this page.

Here are when some major cities/countries across the globe will be ringing in the start of 2023. (EST).

6 a.m. Auckland, New Zealand

8 a.m. Sydney, Australia

10 a.m. Japan

11 a.m. Taiwan

Noon: Bangkok, Thailand

3 p.m. Dubai, United Arab Emirates

6 p.m. Berlin, Germany

7 p.m. London, United Kingdom.

10 p.m. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Midnight: Florida!