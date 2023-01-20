Macron floats new military spending plan amid Ukraine war

French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with Gen. Stephane Mille, second right, before his New Year address to the French Army, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 at the Mont-de-Marsan air base, southwestern France. President Emmanuel Macron is expected to unveil his vision for modernizing the military in his nuclear-armed country, taking into account the impact of the war in Ukraine and evolving threats around the world. (AP Photo/Bob Edme, Pool)

PARIS – French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to unveil his vision Friday for modernizing the military in his nuclear-armed country, taking into account the impact of the war in Ukraine and evolving threats around the world.

The plan is expected to include higher military spending in line with NATO expectations that members spend 2% of GDP on defense.

Macron will present the outlines of a future military spending plan for 2024-2030 meant to take into account the consequences of the war in Ukraine, and to boost defense spending in the coming years to reinforce France’s domestic security and the country’s ability to operate abroad.

Macron is laying out the plan in a new year’s speech to civilian and military staff at the Mont-de-Marsan air base in southern France. He wants France’s military strategy to strengthen the country's role as an independent global power.

Friday's speech comes as defense officials from the U.S. and allies are meeting in Ramstein, Germany, to discuss further help for Ukraine.