Opposition bloc seeks to oust Paraguay's long-ruling party

FILE - This photo file combo shows from left, Santiago Pena, presidential candidate of the Colorado ruling party during a political rally in Asuncion, Paraguay, April 18, 2023, and opponent Efrain Alegre, coalition presidential candidate, during his closing campaign rally in Asuncion, Paraguay, April 27, 2023. The opposition coalition will seek to unseat South America's longest-ruling party Sunday, April 30th, in the country's general elections. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz, File)

ASUNCIÓN – A broad-based opposition coalition in Paraguay is seeking to unseat South America's longest-governing party Sunday in elections focused on corruption, the economy, health care and even ties with Taiwan.

The Colorado Party has governed Paraguay almost uninterrupted since 1947 and the landlocked nation has been practically immune to the political change and social movements that have swept the region.

All this could change with Sunday's vote, which is focused on Santiago Peña of the Colorado Party and Efraín Alegre, the candidate of the Pact for a New Paraguay coalition who is also head of the Liberal party, the second-largest political force in Congress.

Paraguay doesn’t have a runoff, so whoever of the 13 candidates receives the most votes will be the next president. Voters are also casting ballots for Congress members.

“Today is the day we have to be protagonists in the construction of the future of the nation,” said outgoing President Mario Abdo Benítez on Sunday after casting his ballot.

Analysts expect a tight contest, with the opposition fueled by anger over high levels of corruption and the deficiencies in the health and education systems that worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic. Paraguay has a relatively stable economy though with high levels of poverty.

“There is a rather strange sense of uncertainty for this stage of the (governing) party, because in other elections the Colorados were already assured of victory, which is not the case this time,” said political consultant Sebastián Acha, leader of PRO Desarrollo Paraguay, a group that promotes public policies.

Alegre, a 60-year-old lawyer, is making his third bid for the presidency, though this time he is representing a mix of political parties. Paraguay is the only remaining country in South America to have diplomatic relations with Taiwan, and Alegre has called for those ties to be reviewed, saying they are too costly.

Peña has defended the country’s relationship with Taiwan, but says he would seek more trade with China, without explaining how that would come about.

Peña’s presidential campaign was hit by U.S. sanctions on former President Horacio Cartes (2013-2018), for alleged bribery and ties to Hezbollah, which Washington designates as a terrorist group. The sanctions blocked Cartes, who is president of the Colorado Party, from the U.S. financial system and cut off funding and loans for the party’s campaign.

“The sanctions have been lethal,” said Diego Abete Brun, a political science professor who heads the Latin American and Hemispheric Studies program at George Washington University. “Cartes was the financing chief of the Colorado Party. The cash box was left empty.”

Peña said the accusations against Cartes “are groundless.”