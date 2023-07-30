A bomb at a political rally in northwest Pakistan kills 10 people and wounds more than 50

In this photo provided by Rescue 1122 Head Quarters, rescue workers carry a wounded man after a bomb explosion in the Bajur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, Sunday, July 30, 2023. A powerful bomb ripped through a rally by supporters of a hard-line cleric and political leader in the countrys northwestern Bajur district that borders Afghanistan on Sunday, killing at least 10 people and wounding more, police said. (Rescue 1122 Head Quarters via AP)

KHAR – A powerful bomb ripped through a rally by supporters of a hard-line cleric and political leader in the country’s northwestern Bajur district that borders Afghanistan on Sunday, killing 10 people and wounding more than 50, police said.

Senior police officer Nazir Khan said the workers convention of Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s Jamiat Ulema Islam party was taking place on the outskirts of Khar, the capital of Bajur district, when the explosion took place.

He said some of the wounded were taken to the city's main hospital in critical condition and the death toll could increase.

Rehman is considered to be a pro-Taliban cleric and his political party is part of the coalition government in Islamabad. It is not known whether Rehman was present. Meetings are being organized across the country to mobilize supporters for the coming elections.

Riaz Khan in Peshawar, Pakistan contributed to this report.