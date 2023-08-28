Guatemala progressive's presidential victory certified, but his party is suspended from operating

Presidential candidate Bernardo Arevalo speaks during a press conference after preliminary results showed him the victor in a presidential run-off election in Guatemala City, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

GUATEMALA CITY – Guatemala’s top electoral tribunal declared progressive Bernardo Arévalo the winner of the country’s presidential elections on Monday, but the prospect of him taking office on Jan. 14 was uncertain after another government body suspended all activities by his Seed Movement party.

No authority has explained exactly what the suspension, confirmed to The Associated Press by the party’s lawyer, will mean for the president elect.

The moves come after one of the most tumultuous elections in the Central American nation’s recent history, which has put to test Guatemala's democracy.

At a time that Guatemalans, hungry for change, have grown disillusioned with endemic corruption, Arévalo and other competitors of the country's elite were faced waves of judicial attacks in an attempt to knock them out of the race.

Arévalo faced former first lady Sandra Torres in the Aug. 20 runoff. According to the official count, the progressive candidate obtained 60.9% of the valid votes cast against 37.2% for the right-wing Torres.

After a handful of Torres' competitors were disqualified from the election, the little-known son of a former president Arévalo shocked much of the country by pulling out as a frontrunner in the first round of elections in June.

He rapidly gain support as he posed a threat to the country's elite, campaigning on social progress and railing against corruption. The message won him the election on Aug. 20.

His win has been the source of a legal back-and-forth between various governmental entities and courts, some staffed with officials that have been sanctioned by the United States on charges of corruption.

Guatemala's attorney general's office had open an investigation into the Seed Movement for alleged irregularities in the gathering of signatures for its formation as a party. The electoral registry on Monday suspended the party.

The Seed Party now has three days to challenge the suspension and, in that case, the issue would be elevated to the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, which initially called the raise for Arévalo.