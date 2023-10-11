Live updates | Day 5 of the latest Israel-Palestinian war

Palestinians rescue a young girl from the rubble of a destroyed residential building following an Israeli airstrike, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. The militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented attack on Israel Saturday, killing over 900 people and taking captives. Israel launched heavy retaliatory airstrikes on the enclave, killing hundreds of Palestinians. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

Airstrikes pounded neighborhoods throughout the night and into Wednesday as Israel stepped up its offensive on the Gaza Strip in response to an unprecedented attack by Hamas.

The war, which has claimed more than 2,100 lives on both sides, is expected to escalate. The weekend attack that Hamas said was retribution for worsening conditions for Palestinians under Israeli occupation has inflamed Israel’s determination to crush the group’s hold in Gaza.

The Israeli military said more than 1,200 people, including 155 soldiers, have died in Israel since Saturday’s incursion. In Gaza, the health ministry says some 950 have been killed and 5,000 injured. The United Nations Palestinian refugee agency says 250,000 people have been displaced in Gaza.

Here's what's happening on Day 5 of the latest Israel-Palestinian war:

GAZA IS SET TO RUN OUT OF ELECTRICITY WITHIN HOURS

Gaza’s power authority says its sole power plant will run out of fuel within hours, leaving the territory without electricity after Israel cut off supplies.

Israel said it would cut off all electricity to the territory after Hamas’ bloody rampage over the weekend.

All of Gaza’s crossings are closed, making it impossible to bring in fuel for the power plant or the generators on which residents and hospitals have long relied.

The power authority said Wednesday that the plant would shut down in the afternoon.

AT LEAST 30 KILLED IN AN AIRSTRIKE ON A LAW EXPERT'S HOUSE, HAMAS SAYS

A respected expert in international law was visiting family in Gaza when an Israeli airstrike struck his home in central Gaza City late Tuesday and killed everyone inside, authorities said. Saeed al-Dahshan was on his way to Cairo, where he primarily lives.

Health officials did not immediately give a number of those killed but al-Dahshan’s friends said that his entire immediate family along with his brother and his family were killed, with Hamas official Bassem Naim estimating the death toll to be at least 30 people.

“This level of death and destruction is unprecedented,” said Hamas spokesperson Ghazi Hamad, whose house was razed by airstrikes late Tuesday along with the homes many other members of the Hamas political bureau.

HAMAS OFFICIAL SAYS ISRAELI AIRSTRIKES KILLED FAMILY MEMBERS OF LEADER MOHAMMAD DEIF

Hamas officials say Israeli airstrikes late Tuesday struck the family house of Mohammad Deif, the shadowy leader of Hamas’s military wing. The attack killed his father, brother and at least two other relatives in the southern town of Khan Younis, senior Hamas official Bassem Naim confirmed to The Associated Press. The whereabouts of Deif himself have long been unknown.

SCANDINAVIAN COUNTRIES OFFER EVACUATION FOR THEIR CITIZENS CAUGHT IN THE CONFLICT AREA

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — The three Scandinavian countries said Wednesday that they will offer to evacuate citizens permanently living in Norway, Sweden and Denmark via the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, stressing that those who want to be evacuated must pay for themselves.

Sweden's Foreign Minister, Tobias Billström, told Swedish news agency TT that they have been “following the situation in Israel and Palestine hour by hour, together with the other Nordic countries.”

“Last night a decision was made that assisted exit should be carried out, in cooperation with other countries,” Billström said according to TT. The foreign ministry in Oslo called it “an offer in addition to the scheduled flights that still depart from Israel.”

In Copenhagen, the foreign ministry said that the opportunities to leave “are still present, but are dwindling.”

HOSPITALS IN GAZA ARE RUNNING DANGEROUSLY LOW ON FUEL AND SUPPLIES

CAIRO — Aid group Doctors Without Borders said Wednesday that fuel and medical supplies in the enclave are running dangerously low.

“In the Al Awda Hospital, we consumed three weeks' worth of emergency stock in three days, partly due to 50 patients coming in at once from Jabalia camp after it was struck,” said Matthias Kannes, MSF Head of Mission in Gaza. Meanwhile, Gaza’s biggest hospital, Al-Shifa, only has enough fuel for three days, he said.

GAZA CAN'T REACH PEOPLE WHO ARE TRAPPED UNDER RUBBLE, OFFICIALS SAY

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — As airstrikes are reported nonstop in the Karama district north of Gaza city, many dead and injured are stuck under rubble that Gaza lacks the equipment to handle, officials said Wednesday.

With streets badly damaged and the ongoing and intense nature of the airstrikes, ambulances and civil defense teams are unable to approach areas where people were reported trapped under crumbled infrastructure, Eyad Bozum, the Interior Ministry spokesperson, said in a statement.

Bozum said that heavy airstrikes were also reported in the southern town of Khan Younis and in an area east of the Jebaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza.

20 THAI NATIONALS ARE FEARED DEAD WITH DOZENS INJURED OR KIDNAPPED

BANGKOK — There are 20 Thai nationals feared dead, 13 injured and 14 kidnapped, the country’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said Wednesday during a news briefing, citing reports from workers and their employers.

About 30,000 Thais have been working as low wage laborers in Israel, especially engaged in farm work. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Kanchana Patarachoke says 5,019 have registered so far to be evacuated back to their homeland.

THE FIRST PLANE CARRYING US ARMAMENTS LANDS IN ISRAEL, IDF SAYS

A plane carrying advanced armaments “designed to facilitate significant military operations” landed Tuesday evening at the Nevatim Airbase in southern Israel, the Israel Defense Forces said.

“We are grateful for the US backing and assistance to the IDF, and to the State of Israel in general, during this challenging period. Our common enemies know that the cooperation between our militaries is stronger than ever, and is a key part in ensuring regional security and stability,” the IDF said in a statement.

2 BRAZILIANS KILLED IN ATTACKS BY HAMAS, FOREIGN MINISTRY SAYS

Two Brazilian citizens were killed as the result of the Hamas attack on Israel, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.

The ministry identified the deceased as Ranani Nidejelski Glazer and Bruna Valeanu.

The ministry said in a separate statement that three people with dual Brazilian-Israeli citizenship were missing after they disappeared at a music festival outside of Kibbutz Re'im.

2 FILIPINOS KILLED IN ATTACKS BY HAMAS, FOREIGN SECRETARY SAYS

MANILA, Philippines — Two Filipinos have been killed as a result of the attacks by Hamas militants on Israel, where thousands of Filipinos live and work, said Philippine Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo.

Manalo condemned the killings in a brief statement he posted Wednesday on X, formerly known as Twitter, but did not provide other details, including the circumstances of the deaths and the identities of the victims. He added that the Philippines is ready to work with other countries toward a long-lasting resolution to the conflict, in accordance with a U.N. Security Council resolution.