Young boy found in canal after wandering away from Lauderhill home

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A young boy was found by divers in waters behind a Lauderhill home after his mother noticed he was missing Sunday evening, Lauderhill police said.

The mother of the boy told police she last saw him at 6:45 p.m. She had been in front of the house, while other family members were outside, and when she returned inside, she noticed he was no longer there.

Police said family members noticed the back sliding door was unlocked and called authorities.

Police and Lauderhill and Sunrise Fire Rescue divers searched for the boy, Zander Brown, along with the help of Broward Sheriff’s Office bloodhounds.

Police said Zander was found by the divers, unresponsive in a canal behind the home. He was taken to Broward Health Coral Springs in critical condition.

It’s unclear how long Zander had been in the water.

No other details were immediately known about his condition.

