Tropical Storm Dorian poses threat to Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic

Tropical Storm Dorian is moving into the eastern Caribbean islands.

Beyond that, there are uncertainties, but Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic are in the forecast cone and should be on alert.

The current forecast shows a strengthening tropical storm affecting Florida over the Labor Day Weekend, but the forecast is unusually uncertain.

EASTERN CARIBBEAN ISLANDS: Tropical Storm Dorian will move through the eastern Caribbean islands today – the northern Windward islands are in its path – at or near hurricane strength.

Dorian is a compact storm, which makes forecasting its future more difficult. It has dry air surrounding it, and some of that air has made it into the circulation. That apparently has caused the intensifying process to be slow because other factors look favorable for strengthening.

PUERTO RICO & DOMINICAN REPUBLIC: After Dorian passes through the islands early Tuesday, the picture gets fuzzy, and the computer forecast models don't help much. The entire eastern Caribbean is covered in dry air. In addition, an upper-level low is expected to generate upper-winds that would inhibit intensification, or perhaps significantly weaken the storm as it gets nearer Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. Very often, the combination of dry air and upper winds to inject it into the circulation wounds or kills small-size tropical systems.

But sometimes, if the system can find a pocket of favorable conditions long enough to seriously strengthen, it can fend off the outside influences.

There is reasonable confidence that Dorian will be in the vicinity of Puerto Rico or the Dominican Republic midweek. There is no confidence on how strong it will be because of the dry air, potentially destructive upper winds, and other factors. The computer models that predict the future intensity of the storm are all over the place.

Because some reliable computer models show Dorian as a hurricane as it approaches Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, it is essential that everybody on both islands stay informed about the latest forecast. The National Hurricane Center is basing their forecast on the possibility that Dorian is not seriously affected by the somewhat unfavorable atmospheric factors.

FLORIDA: Looking in the long range at the potential threat to Florida, the question is how much is left of the circulation after it passes the D.R. and/or Puerto Rico. The high mountains on those islands would be extremely disruptive to a small storm, if it went over them. On the other hand, if Dorian were to become a strong enough hurricane and sneak between those islands, or get past them with an established circulation, the models show favorable conditions for strengthening over the Bahamas.

The National Hurricane Center is forecasting Dorian to be a tropical storm over the Bahamas on Saturday. Bear in mind that the intrinsic uncertainties in a 5-day forecast mean that it could be near or at hurricane strength or much weaker. And the uncertainties are greater than normal in this situation due the mountains and other factors in Dorian's path.

Here are the key messages concerning Dorian from the National Hurricane Center:

1. Dorian is expected to bring tropical storm conditions to portions of the Lesser Antilles tonight and Tuesday, where tropical storm watches and warnings are in effect. Hurricane conditions are also possible in portions of the Windward Islands, and a hurricane watch has been issued for St. Lucia. Residents in these areas should refer to advice from local government officials and products from their local meteorological service for additional information.

2. Dorian is expected to produce 3 to 8 inches of rainfall from Martinique to St. Vincent, including Barbados, with isolated totals as high as 10 inches in portions of the northern Windward Islands.

3. The risk of direct impacts from wind and rainfall has increased for Puerto Rico and Hispaniola. Interests in those areas should monitor the progress of Dorian and tropical storm or hurricane watches will likely be required later today.

4. Any potential impacts from Dorian in the Bahamas and Florida later this week are highly uncertain, given the potential for the system to interact with the high terrain of Hispaniola.

