Diaz-Balart meets with Miami-Dade County officials about opioid crisis

DORAL, Fla. - The opioid epidemic is a complex problem, which is why U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart went to a fire station in Doral Tuesday to speak with paramedics to find out what they deal with when they encounter overdose victims and what he can do at the federal level to address the problem.

Díaz-Balart, R-Florida, met with the mayor of Miami-Dade County, the Miami-Dade police director, the county commission chair and the fire chief earlier in the morning.

They talked about how illegal online pharmacies are making the crisis worse, how easily the drugs fall into the wrong hands and how the epidemic in Florida compares to other states.

Opioids include legal painkillers like oxycodone, illegal drugs like heroin and synthetic drugs like fentanyl.

Drug overdose deaths are on the rise.

In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates 115 Americans die every day from opioid overdoses.

Diaz-Balart said the current Congress has passed about 50 different bills to try to deal with the problem.

"Not only do we need to stop the overdoses (and) people from dying -- that's key -- but also, hopefully stop people from getting onto this very addictive drug that is literally murdering, killing people every single day in our community," he said.

"There's no one silver bulletin for this epidemic, to solve this epidemic," Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said. "It takes all of the above. It takes, I believe, harsh prosecution of dealers, which are basically murdering people."

Community leaders said part of the solution involves educating the public on the crisis.

They said it's also important for different sectors, like law enforcement, health care providers and the community to have a coordinated effort to address the problem.

