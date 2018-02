Below are figures from the 2016 National Survey on Drug Use and Health:

116 people die every day from opioid-related drug overdoses

11.5 million people misuse prescription opioids

42,249 die from overdosing on opioids

2.1 million misuse prescription opioids for the first time

948,000 people use heroin

$504 billion in economic costs

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.