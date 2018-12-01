17 Chiweenies up for adoption after Hialeah man surrenders 21 dogs

DORAL, Fla. - Miami-Dade Animal Services staff in Doral has 17 Chiweenies, a Chihuahua Dachshund mix, up for adoption.

Their team jumped into action after a Hialeah man surrendered 21 dogs on Thursday. Rachel Hernandez, the Miami-Dade Animal Services assistant coordinator, said the dogs received veterinary care, microchips and vaccines.

Animal services staff already sent one of the dogs, a mother, and her three puppies to a pet rescue organization. The rest are waiting to be adopted at the shelter at 3599 NW 79 Ave.

Miami-Dade County authorities only allow four dogs per household. That is unless the property has more than an acre. For more information about adopting the dogs, call 305-468-5900 or visit the shelter's site.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.