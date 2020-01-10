Looking to adopt a pet? Here are 7 cuddly canines to adopt now in Miami

Start your day off right by looking at some cuddly canines! There are dozens of dogs up for adoption right here in Miami. Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of dogs near you. (Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.) Rauli, pug Rauli is a male pug dog in the care of Compassionate Pug Rescue of South Florida. Rauli loves to socialize — he'll get along great with other dogs, cats and kids. He's already neutered and vaccinated. Notes from Rauli's caretakers: Hello pug lovers! Thanks for checking me out. I’m a dapper senior, still very frisky and playful. I don’t have an aggressive bone in my svelte body. I'm a friend to other dogs and people. Sadly, my owner had to go into assisted living, so I'm grateful family members found a temporary place for me at CPR. Won't you take a chance on a sweet good boy like me? Read more about Rauli on Petfinder. Cici, pug mix Cici is a female pug mix in the care of Compassionate Pug Rescue of South Florida. Cici is happy to keep company with other dogs and cats. She has had all of her shots, and she is spayed. From Cici's current caretaker: I'm around 6 years old and bursting with energy and playfulness! Whether it be tossing my toys in the air or doing the pugtonia around the house, I'm guaranteed to make you smile! Next to playing, I love being affectionate and snuggling with you. I would love to find a forever home with a fenced yard. Hope to meet you soon! Read more about Cici on Petfinder. Spice, shepherd mix Spice is a charming female shepherd mix currently residing at Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc. Her vaccinations are up to date, and she's spayed. Here's what Spice's friends at Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc. think of her: All of my babies have been adopted, and now I'm here alone. I'm very sad. There are some humans who spend time with me, and I'm learning that many are gentle and patient and kind. Maybe there is one out there who can give me a place to call home. Apply to adopt Spice today at Petfinder. Callie, terrier mix Callie is an adorable female terrier mix being kept at Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc. Callie is happy to keep company with other dogs. She is vaccinated and spayed. Callie's current caretakers say: Hey, hey - you! Look here, don't glance away. I'm smaller than I appear in photos but a big mush of love. Wherever the fun is, that's where I want to be. If you gravitate toward the fun in life, like running outdoors or snuggling in front of a TV, we might be a match. Oh, I like the idea of you and I living the life: endless love and lots of belly rubs. Don't keep me waiting. Adopt me! Apply to adopt Callie today at Petfinder. Cyrus, shepherd mix Cyrus is a sweet female shepherd mix currently residing at Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc. Cyrus loves other dogs. Her vaccinations are already up to date, and she's spayed. Cyrus' current caretakers say: Are you looking for one happy-go-lucky pup? Like really happy? Really loving? That would be! I love humans, and I love wagging my tail and showing off that awesome personality of mine. Other dogs at home? NO problemo, my friend! I need a family to share that brilliant side of me, so please adopt me. Let's be happy together! Apply to adopt Cyrus today at Petfinder. Rocco, Yorkshire terrier mix Rocco is a charming male Yorkshire terrier mix currently residing at Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc. Rocco gets along well with other dogs. Rocco would prefer a home without small children. Rocco is neutered and vaccinated. From Rocco's current caretaker: Wait, before you continue. I know you are looking at me, because I am handsome. Not only am I good-looking, but I also LOVE being with my humans. If you can offer a loving, patient, and calm home, we might be a match. Apply to adopt Rocco today at Petfinder. Bella, terrier Bella is a lovable female terrier dog in the care of Saving Paws 4 Love. Bella will get along great with your other dogs. Saving Paws 4 Love, however, wants to place her in a home without small children. She has been vaccinated and spayed. Here's what Bella's friends at Saving Paws 4 Love think of her: Nice to meet you! I'm a sweet, adorable Terrier mix girl just 18 months old. I'm calm, affectionate and playful. I am not a barker, and I don’t cry or make noise. I just want to be close to my humans and feel protected. I would love to be your couch potato! Read more about Bella on Petfinder. This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.