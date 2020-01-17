7 delightful doggies to adopt now in Miami

Start your day off right by looking at some cuddly canines! There are dozens of dogs up for adoption right here in Miami. Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of dogs near you. (Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.) Bailey, cane corso and Presa Canario mix Bailey is an adorable female cane corso and Presa Canario mix staying at Fairy Tails. Bailey is already spayed, and she has had all her shots. From Bailey's current caretaker: Bailey is just one year old and is ready to come home with you today. Won't you please adopt this loving baby and make room in rescue for us to save another life? Read more about Bailey on Petfinder. Lulu, Dutch shepherd mix Lulu is a charming female Dutch shepherd mix currently housed at Fairy Tails. Lulu is spayed, and she has had all her shots. Notes from Lulu's caretakers: Lulu is great with children, other dogs and apparently cats. She hopes to find forever home very soon. Won't you make her dream come true? Read more about how to adopt Lulu on Petfinder. Dasher, shepherd mix Dasher is a charming male shepherd mix currently housed at Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc. Dasher loves other dogs. His ideal forever home would be a cat-free environment. Dasher is already neutered and vaccinated. From Dasher's current caretaker: I'm a young pup looking for a home where I can grow old and be doted on. I am cute, friendly, well behaved, and playful! I love all people from small to big, and I enjoy making doggie friends. If you're looking for a best friend to shower you with love and attention, look no further! Read more about how to adopt Dasher on Petfinder. Grace, wirehaired terrier mix Grace is a sweet female wirehaired terrier mix staying at Fairy Tails. Grace has been vaccinated. Grace's current caretakers say: Meet Grace. She is a gem: smart, calm, quiet, affectionate and cuddly. What a beautiful smile! She will make a fabulous companion. Won't you please adopt this loving baby and make room in rescue for us to save another life? Read more about how to adopt Grace on Petfinder. Mila, American bulldog mix Mila is a female American bulldog mix staying at Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc. She's been vaccinated and spayed. Notes from Mila's caretakers: I'm so thankful I ended at PAWS. I almost lost my babies, but thankfully the humans at PAWS saved them. Now, I'm looking for a home—a calm and understanding one. You see, I have been through quite a lot, and adjusting is not easy. If you are willing to give me love and patience, fill out an application today! Read more about how to adopt Mila on Petfinder. Sara, Jack Russell terrier and Italian greyhound mix Sara is a sweet female Jack Russell terrier and Italian greyhound mix currently housed at Fairy Tails. Sara is happy to keep company with children, dogs or cats. She has had all of her shots, and she's spayed. Sara's current caretakers say: Introducing Sara and littermate Liam tan. They are just three years old and weigh 15 pounds. We would love if Sara can be adopted with Liam. They need a forever home, because their mommy passed away last summer. If you've got a family with kids, that would be a great match. Apply to adopt Sara today at Petfinder. Chloe, English bulldog mix Chloe is a female English bulldog mix currently residing at Buddies Thru Bullies - English Bulldog Rescue. Chloe's ideal forever home would be a dog-free environment. She is spayed and vaccinated. Also, she is a special needs pet and will require some medical treatments. Please ask about her requirements. Chloe's current caretakers say: Chloe is 4-5 years old and has a long, crooked tail that never stops wagging. Chloe is selective with her dog friends but is excellent with people and just wants to please! She will make someone a wonderful forever baby. Apply to adopt Chloe today at Petfinder. This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.