7 cuddly canines to adopt now in Miami

Start your day off right by looking at some delightful doggies! There are dozens of dogs up for adoption right here in Miami. Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of dogs near you. (Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.) Mimi, pug and chihuahua mix Mimi is a lovable female pug and chihuahua mix staying at Compassionate Pug Rescue of South Florida. Mimi will get along great with other dogs. She's already vaccinated and spayed. Notes from Mimi's caretakers: I'm an adorable pug mix and 13 years old going on 5. What is a number anyway? I feel so young at heart. I love going for walks with my foster mom around the lake, and I do like car rides if I get the front seat. I'm like Goldilocks—always trying out the different beds. I love to cuddle on the couch or curl up in a big soft doggie bed. Please apply to adopt me, and I will be your forever baby princess! Apply to adopt Mimi today at Petfinder. Letty, Labrador retriever mix Letty is a female Labrador retriever mix staying at Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc. Letty is a social butterfly — she loves other dogs. Letty is spayed and vaccinated. Notes from Letty's caretakers: My name is Letty, I'm a sweet pup looking for a forever home. I'm kind and playful and love making friends. If you're on the search for an amazing companion, I'm your gal! Apply to adopt Letty today at Petfinder. Beau, border collie and husky mix Beau is an adorable male border collie and husky mix in the care of Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc. Beau is happy to keep company with other dogs. He is already neutered, and he has had all his shots. Beau's current caretakers say: I'm a young pup looking for a home to settle in and be loved. I am super easy going—you can ask anyone! I enjoy smelling what the world has to offer me. I also like going on car rides. What would make me so happy is to make memories with my future parent. Consider giving me a sweet home with a comfy bed. Apply to adopt Beau today at Petfinder. Hulk, shepherd Hulk is a male shepherd dog currently housed at Fairy Tails. Hulk will get along great with your other dogs. His ideal forever home would be a cat-free environment. He's been vaccinated and neutered. From Hulk's current caretaker: Hulk is a sweet boy; he is about two to three years old and weighs 117 pounds (yes! he should lose some weight). We seek a home for Hulk where he can thrive, be loved and be healthy. Please adopt this loving baby and make room in rescue for us to save another life. Read more about how to adopt Hulk on Petfinder. Bella, Labrador retriever mix Bella is an adorable female Labrador retriever mix being cared for at All Things Pawsible Animal Rescue. Bella is friendly as can be, and she'll get along great with your cats. Bella is already spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. Here's what Bella's friends at All Things Pawsible Animal Rescue think of her: When we found this sweet senior girl she was underweight and had developed a skin condition after many years of neglect by her previous owners. Now fully healed, she is ready for a loving home to spend her golden years. This alpha girl adores people and kids but needs to be the only dog. She would be a great companion for an older person. Won't you give her a happy ending? Read more about how to adopt Bella on Petfinder. Hazel, vizsla mix Hazel is a lovable female vizsla mix being cared for at Saving Paws 4 Love. She will need a home free of other dogs and cats. She's spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. Hazel's current caretakers say: I bring 6 years old of sweetness to your home. I'm very calm and low profile, I love to cuddle and I enjoy the company of adults and kids. I'm a loyal dog and want to be your one and only. Would you give me a chance to be part of your family? Read more about Hazel on Petfinder. Leyla, Labrador retriever and boxer mix Leyla is a darling female Labrador retriever and boxer mix currently residing at Saving Paws 4 Love. She has been vetted, vaccinated, microchipped and spayed. Notes from Leyla's caretakers: I'm a sweet, adorable Labrador Boxer mix—very calm and affectionate. I'm 7 years old and weigh 45 pounds. I do quite well with bigger kids, and my ideal forever home is a dog-free environment. . Can you give me a chance to have a loving family? Read more about how to adopt Leyla on Petfinder. This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.