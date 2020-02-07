These Miami-based doggies are up for adoption and in need of a good home

Start your day off right by looking at some cuddly canines! There are dozens of dogs up for adoption right here in Miami.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups," to bring you this roundup of dogs near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Chickie, chihuahua

Chickie is a charming female chihuahua currently housed at Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc.

Chickie is happy to keep company with other dogs. She's also vaccinated and spayed.

Read more about how to adopt Chickie on Petfinder.

Marquez, pug

Marquez is a darling male pug in the care of Compassionate Pug Rescue of South Florida.

Marquez wants to be your one and only: He'll need a home free of other dogs. However, he's sweet with children; his vaccinations are already up to date, and he is neutered.

From Marquez's current caretaker:

Marquez is very sweet with kids of all ages, totally house-trained and a total loverboy.

Read more about Marquez on Petfinder.

Yager, Labrador retriever mix

Yager is a sweet male Labrador retriever mix in the care of Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc.

Yager likes to socialize, and he'll get along great with other dogs. He is already vaccinated and neutered.

Notes from Yager's caretakers:

Yager is always ready for a good time.

Apply to adopt Yager today at Petfinder.

Spike, chow chow and retriever mix

Spike is a male chow chow and retriever mix currently housed at Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc.

Spike gets along well with other dogs, but Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc. thinks he will do best in a home without small children. Spike is also neutered and vaccinated.

Notes from Spike's caretakers:

Spike loves running. He has lots of energy.

Read more about how to adopt Spike on Petfinder.

Roy, Jack Russell terrier and Italian greyhound mix

Roy is a male Jack Russell terrier and Italian greyhound mix staying at Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc.

Roy is happy to keep company with other dogs. He's been vaccinated and neutered.

Here's what Roy's friends at Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc. think of him:

Roy loves adventuring and sniffing every corner of newly discovered objects and spaces. He is great with strangers and wants to spend the rest of his golden years in a home full of love and snuggles.

Apply to adopt Roy today at Petfinder.

Cheeto, American bulldog mix

Cheeto is a male American bulldog mix being cared for at ResQMe, A Homeless Dog Mission.

Cheeto is friendly as can be, and he loves cats, dogs and children. Cheeto is neutered and already house-trained.

Cheeto's current caretakers say:

Playful and energetic, Cheeto needs a loving home with space where he can run freely.

Read more about Cheeto on Petfinder.

Leo, wirehaired terrier mix

Leo is a male wirehaired terrier mix being kept at Little Tails Rescue, Inc.

Leo is friendly as can be — he's happy to keep company with other dogs. He's already house-trained and neutered.

Here's what Leo's friends at Little Tails Rescue, Inc. think of him:

Leo is an adorable, laid back guy who gets along with other dogs. He loves running around the back yard and playing with his toys.

Read more about how to adopt Leo on Petfinder.

