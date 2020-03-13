6 delightful doggies to adopt now in Miami

Interested in adopting a pet — or just taking a peek at some cuddly canines up for adoption? There are dozens of deserving dogs up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Miami.

Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Ira, border collie mix

Ira is a handsome male border collie mix staying at Saving Paws 4 Love.

Ira would prefer a home without small children. He already has had all of his shots, and he is neutered.

Apply to adopt Ira today at Petfinder.

Tito, Brussels griffon mix

Tito is a male Brussels griffon mix currently housed at Fairy Tails.

He's already neutered, and he has had all his shots.

Tito's current caretakers say:

Tito weighs 12 pounds and is estimated to be 7 years old. Please give this loving boy a home and make room in rescue for us to save another life. For more information or to adopt this special pet, contact us today.

Apply to adopt Tito today at Petfinder.

Misha, whippet mix

Misha is a darling female whippet mix currently residing at Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc.

Misha is gentle, and she plays well with kids. Her vaccinations are already up to date, and she is spayed.

Misha's current caretakers say:

I'm Misha. Just like the cupcake, because I'm sweet as they come! I'm an adult dog that wisdom to share. I just want to spend my days on a couch with my favorite human. Please give me a forever home.

Read more about Misha on Petfinder.

Dixie, shar-pei mix

Dixie is a female shar-pei mix being kept at Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc.

Dixie is happy to keep company with other dogs. She has had all of her shots.

Dixie's current caretakers say:

I used to have a home with a human who loved me until we lost everything. Even when there was no food, I was happy to be at her side. One day, she decided to give me the chance to find a a good home. The food is yummy here at rescue, and I get lots of love and attention. But what I want more than anything is to have a family again. Adopt me! Even if times get tough, I promise to stay by your side.

Apply to adopt Dixie today at Petfinder.

Chuchi, chihuahua

Chuchi is a male chihuahua dog staying at Saving Paws 4 Love.

Chuchi is looking for a home without small children. He is vaccinated.

Read more about how to adopt Chuchi on Petfinder.

Camila, toy fox terrier mix

Camila is a winsome female toy fox terrier mix in the care of ResQMe, A Homeless Dog Mission.

She has had all her shots.

Camila's current caretakers say:

Camila has had a rough short life. Her owner was waiting for her to get pregnant and kept her outdoors inside a crate. At the time, Camila was pregnant, and we convinced the owner to let her go. She has had her babies and is now ready for a loving forever home. Could it be yours?

Apply to adopt Camila today at Petfinder.

