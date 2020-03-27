These Miami-based dogs are up for adoption and in need of a good home

Start your day off right by looking at some cuddly canines! There are dozens of dogs up for adoption right here in Miami.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of dogs near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Max, American bulldog and terrier mix

Max is a male American bulldog and terrier mix being cared for at One By One Dog Rescue, Inc.

Max will get along great with your other dogs, cats and children. He's been neutered and vaccinated. No need to worry: He's already been house-trained.

From Max's current caretaker:

Max is such a loving dog and always eager to please. Max loves to cuddle and go for walks.

Apply to adopt Max today at Petfinder.

CC, beagle

CC is an adorable female beagle dog currently residing at Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc.

CC loves to socialize, and she gets along well with other dogs. She's already been spayed, and she has had all of her shots.

From Cc's current caretaker:

CC is a sweet-tempered girl looking for a home to sniff and patrol!

Read more about how to adopt Cc on Petfinder.

CJ, beagle

CJ is a male beagle dog currently housed at Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc.

CJ loves other dogs. He is already neutered, and he has had all of his shots.

CJ's current caretakers say:

CJ is looking for a family to call his own!

Read more about CJ on Petfinder.

Millie, Yorkshire terrier

Millie is an adorable female Yorkshire terrier dog staying at United Yorkie Rescue.

Millie plays well with others — she'll get along great with your other dogs, cats and children. She is spayed. She's already been house-trained.

Here's what Millie's friends at United Yorkie Rescue think of her:

Millie will require a quiet home. She loves to cuddle!

Apply to adopt Millie today at Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.