7 cuddly canines to adopt now in Miami

Interested in adopting a pet — or just gazing at some cuddly canines up for adoption? There are dozens of endearing dogs up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Miami.

Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Shego, terrier mix

Shego is a female terrier mix currently housed at All Things Pawsible Animal Rescue.

Shego loves to socialize — she loves other dogs. Her vaccinations are already up to date, and she is spayed. She is already house-trained.

From Shego's current caretaker:

This beautiful young girl was found roaming the streets of Miami, dumped to fend for herself.

Apply to adopt Shego today at Petfinder.

Blue, husky

Blue is a male husky dog being kept at Saving Paws 4 Love.

Blue wants to be your one and only: He'll need a home free of other dogs and kids. Blue is already neutered and vaccinated. No need to worry: He is already house-trained.

From Blue's current caretaker:

Blue is a handsome, playful 2 1/2 years old husky. He is a good dog for an active family. Neutered and vaccines utd.

Read more about how to adopt Blue on Petfinder.

Baby, Shih Tzu mix

Baby is a winsome female Shih Tzu mix currently housed at Saving Paws 4 Love.

No other pets please: Baby is looking for household without other dogs or cats. Saving Paws 4 Love wants to place Baby in a home without small children. She's already spayed and vaccinated. She has mastered her house-training etiquette.

Baby's current caretakers say:

Baby is a very young girl that loves to play.

Read more about Baby on Petfinder.

Jack, Yorkshire terrier

Jack is an adorable male Yorkshire terrier dog being kept at United Yorkie Rescue.

Jack is the life of the party, and he loves other dogs. He has been vaccinated and neutered. Have no fear: He is already house-trained.

Read more about how to adopt Jack on Petfinder.

Sheba, Labrador retriever and Carolina dog mix

Sheba is a sweet female Labrador retriever and Carolina dog mix staying at Fur Angels Rescue.

Sheba is friendly as can be, and she's happy to keep company with other dogs. She's mastered her house-training etiquette. Sheba is already spayed and vaccinated.

Notes from Sheba's caretakers:

Sheba is a beautiful dog and she is in need of a loving home.

Read more about how to adopt Sheba on Petfinder.

Scottie, dachshund and terrier mix

Scottie is a darling male dachshund and terrier mix being cared for at Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc.

Scottie gets along well with children, cats or dogs. Scottie is neutered, and he has had all his shots.

Read more about how to adopt Scottie on Petfinder.

Noah, terrier mix

Noah is a male terrier mix in the care of Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc.

Noah gets along well with other dogs. He is neutered and vaccinated.

More on Noah:

Hello beautiful humans! My name is Noah. I am a sweet boy looking for a wonderful home to love and care for me like my previous human.

Apply to adopt Noah today at Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.