These Miami-based felines are up for adoption and in need of a good home

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of cute kitties up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Miami, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect fit.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of cats available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Lucky, tortoiseshell and domestic shorthair mix

Lucky is a winsome female tortoiseshell and domestic shorthair mix staying at Dixie Animal Hospital.

Lucky's vaccinations are up to date, and she is spayed. Good news: She is already house-trained.

Notes from Lucky's caretakers:

Lucky is about 8 months old, and she loves hanging with children, dogs and other kitties. We have kept her very healthy, and now she is dreaming of a new home with you.

Charlie, Siamese

Charlie is a male Siamese cat currently residing at Fur Angels Rescue.

Charlie is happy to keep company with kids, cats and dogs. He is microchipped, neutered and vaccinated. Fear not: Charlie is already house-trained.

Charlie's current caretakers say:

Charlie will charm you with his dazzling blue eyes. He ended up in a nice lady's yard. She took him to the vet and has been caring for him.

Chi Chi, Siamese

Chi Chi is a charming female Siamese cat staying at The Cat Network, Inc.

Chi Chi is spayed and has had all her shots. Good news: She's already house-trained.

Kato, domestic shorthair

Kato is a male domestic shorthair cat being kept at The Cat Network, Inc.

Kato has mastered his house-training etiquette. He's vaccinated and neutered.

Kato's current caretakers say:

Kato is a hunky boy who is two years old and is sweet as can be! He loves people. At The Cat Network, we get a kick out of the fact that he acts more like a dog.

Stevie, domestic shorthair

Stevie is a charming male domestic shorthair cat currently residing at The Cat Network, Inc.

Stevie loves to socialize — he's happy to keep company with other cats. He is neutered, and he has had all his shots. Stevie is already house-trained.

Notes from Stevie's caretakers:

Stevie is 4 years old and seeking a forever home because his owner passed away suddenly. While he is initially shy, he is so friendly and loving once he warms up to you. All Stevie wants is cuddles and will even forgo treats for them. He's a total sweetheart and has never scratched or hissed at us.

Maisey, tuxedo

Maisey is a female tuxedo cat currently residing at The Cat Network, Inc.

Maisey has already been spayed and is already house-trained. She is a special needs pet, so please inquire about her specific care requirements.

Notes from Maisey's caretakers:

Maisey is one-and-a-half years old and ready for her forever home. She had an eye infection, so one of her eyes is cloudy. She is on the road to recovery and ready for adoption.

