35 Chihuahuas in need of forever families after being surrendered in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - The Humane Society of Broward County is searching for loving families for 35 Chihuahuas and Chihuahua-mixes that were recently surrendered by a family.

"The situation was quite overwhelming and sad," HSBC's community outreach coordinator Sharron Carmichael said in a news release.

HSBC officials said the father who owned the Chihuahuas suffers from dementia and was overwhelmed by the number of dogs residing in the home, all of which appeared to be living in one room.

That led family members to reach out to the HSBC for help.

HSBC officials said the dogs appear to have good weight on them, but they are all lacking fur.

Officials said the dogs were also infested with fleas, and many have sores on their bodies from scratching.

Humane Society of Broward County

Five staff members bathed the dogs Saturday to remove the fleas and cut their nails, as some had nails more than an inch in length, making it difficult for the dogs to walk.

Some of the dogs are now available for adoption, but some still need more checkups before they can be adopted.

"Adopters need to understand that these dogs have been through a lot, and with lots of TLC and time, their personalities will blossom and their hair will hopefully grow back," HSBC spokeswoman Cherie Wachter said. "Because some of them are a bit shy, they will do best in quieter homes."

Click here to learn more about the HSBC or to make a donation.

