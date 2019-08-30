6 adorable pups to adopt now in Miami

Start your day off right by looking at some cuddle-hungry puppies! There are dozens of puppies up for adoption right here in Miami.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists "more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of puppies near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Skye, American Staffordshire terrier mix

Skye is a female American Staffordshire terrier puppy currently residing at All Things Pawsible Animal Rescue. Skye loves to socialize — she'll get along great with your children, cats or dogs. Her vaccinations are up to date. No need to worry: She's already house-trained and micro-chipped. From Skye's current caretaker: Skye is currently in foster care after being rescued from a local kill shelter. With one blue eye and one gray eye, she's a special girl who is great with kids, other dogs and cats. She likes to run and play at the dog park, just lay around and give you kisses and love. Will you be her forever family? Read more about how to adopt Skye on Petfinder.

Nugget, chihuahua mix

Nugget is a male chihuahua puppy currently residing at Saving Paws 4 Love. Nugget will get along great with other dogs, cats and children. His vaccinations are already up to date. From Nugget's current caretaker: Hi, my name is Nugget! My brother and I are just 45 days old and looking for a forever family. We are tiny and lovely and will be available for adoption on Oct. 1. Want to give us a home full of love? Apply to adopt Nugget today at Petfinder.

Puppy Wyatt, cattle dog and terrier mix

Puppy Wyatt is a male cattle dog and terrier puppy currently housed at Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc. Puppy Wyatt is a social butterfly, and he's happy to keep company with other dogs. Puppy Wyatt has all his shots. Here's what Puppy Wyatt's friends at Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc. think of him: Hi, my name is Wyatt. I just arrived at PAWS4you, and the humans are getting to know me so they can accurately write my bio! Email them for more information. Apply to adopt Puppy Wyatt today at Petfinder.

Puppy Kyle, cattle dog and terrier mix

Puppy Kyle is a darling male cattle dog and terrier puppy currently housed at Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc. Puppy Kyle is happy to keep company with other dogs. He has all his shots. We are gathering more information about this puppy. Please check back in a couple of days or drop us a line. Read more about how to adopt Puppy Kyle on Petfinder.

Puppy Champ, terrier mix

Puppy Champ is a male terrier puppy being kept at Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc. Puppy Champ loves to socialize, and he gets along well with other dogs. He has had all of his shots. He just arrived, so we are getting to know him. Check back in a few days for more information or email us. Read more about Puppy Champ on Petfinder.

Izzy, Jack Russell terrier and terrier mix

Izzy is a charming female Jack Russell terrier and terrier puppy being cared for at Just Jacks Rescue, Inc. Izzy is a social butterfly — she loves other dogs. Her vaccinations are up to date. Here's what Izzy's friends at Just Jacks Rescue, Inc think of her: Izzy is a 5-month-old Jack Russell Terrier mixed pup. Sweet and playful, she is working hard on her doggie ABC's, house breaking and crate training. She loves to please and get treats and is learning quickly. Apply to adopt Izzy today at Petfinder.

