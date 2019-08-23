6 delightful doggies to adopt now in Miami

Interested in adopting a pet — or just taking a peek at some lovable pups up for adoption? There are dozens of endearing dogs up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Miami.

Star, American Staffordshire terrier and terrier mix

Star is a female American Staffordshire terrier and terrier mix being kept at All Things Pawsible Animal Rescue. Star will get along great with your cats. Her ideal forever home would be a dog-free environment. No need to worry: She's already house-trained. Star is spayed, microchipped and has had all her shots. Here's what Star's friends at All Things Pawsible Animal Rescue think of her: Star was found in a ditch by a canal in the street and rescued just in time. In foster care for a year now, Star is looking for her own forever family. This sweet, gentle girl loves to play with her toys, go for walks and snuggle up to her human. Because she was neglected and abandoned, she needs a home where she is the only female pet. Apply to adopt Star today at Petfinder.

Biggs, Labrador retriever and terrier mix

Biggs is a male Labrador retriever and terrier mix currently residing at Fur Angels Rescue. Biggs gets along well with other dogs. His ideal forever home would be a cat-free environment. Biggs is already neutered, and he has all his shots. Have no fear: He is already house-trained. Notes from Biggs' caretakers: Biggs has been thorough a lot in his life: He was left in shelters multiple times after previous owners became homeless. But he's great with people and finally deserves a loving forever home. He is careful with aggressive dogs because of all that he suffered. If you have in your heart giving Biggs a home please contact us. Read more about Biggs on Petfinder.

Beth, terrier mix

Beth is an adorable female terrier mix being cared for at Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc. Beth loves other dogs. Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc., however, wants to place her in a home without small children. She is vaccinated. Have no fear: She is already house-trained. Beth's current caretakers say: Home is where the dog is. Hi everyone! My name is Beth. Life has been filled with lots of ups and downs. When I first arrived, I lost an eye and also tore my ACL. I started losing hope, but my life turned around when two amazing humans became my foster family. It's like a party every day, and sometimes I even get to visit the dog park and beach. To adopt me, pease complete an application. Read more about how to adopt Beth on Petfinder.

Sasha, Canaan dog and Carolina dog mix

Sasha is a darling female Canaan dog and Carolina dog mix staying at Fur Angels Rescue. Sasha plays well with others, and she loves other dogs. She's spayed and vaccinated. Good news: She's already house-trained. From Sasha's current caretaker: Sasha was found in November 2017 roaming the streets, lost and confused. Sasha is a sweet, young, well behaved pup. This love bug gets along well with other dogs and loves people and kids. If you would like to adopt this wonderful dog, please contact us. Apply to adopt Sasha today at Petfinder.

Bobby, Shiba Inu and terrier mix

Bobby is a male Shiba Inu and terrier mix being kept at Miami Pet Assistance Coalition (MPAC). Bobby is looking for cat-free household. He already has all of his shots, and he is neutered. He has mastered his house-training etiquette. From Bobby's current caretaker: Bobby is a 4-year-old Shiba Inu mix who is a confident little 25-pound rascal. He loves his foster mom and is a bit of a couch potato. Before you decide to meet him, understand that he is very shy around strangers. But we believe there is a dog owner—with the right mix of experience and patience—who can win him over. If you're that person, send us an application! Read more about how to adopt Bobby on Petfinder.

Tiger, Labrador retriever and terrier mix

Tiger is a male Labrador retriever and terrier mix in the care of Miami-Dade Animal Services. Tiger is looking for cat-free home. Tiger is already neutered and vaccinated. He is already house-trained. Tiger's current caretakers say: I'm Tiger. I was abandoned at Miami Dade's Animal Shelter in June. Since then, I have been living with my foster mom and her dog. They tell me I am a joy to have around. I absolutely love toys and going on walks. I can't wait to have a family of my own to love. Would you be my new parent? Read more about how to adopt Tiger on Petfinder.

