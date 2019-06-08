99 dogs go from 'living hell' in Miami-Dade to tender loving care

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade County Animal Services personnel are preparing about 100 dogs and five cats to give them up for adoption. It hasn't been easy.

They were rescued from a filthy home. Kathleen Labrada, the assistant director of Miami-Dade County Animal Services, said some of the dogs had long coats that were caked in urine and feces.

"One dog had a mat removed that weighed 10 pounds, so half the dogs body weight was just matted fur," Labrada said. "Our priority right now is making the dogs comfortable."

The Pet Adoption and Protection Center clinic in Miami-Dade County's city of Doral is also ensuring that the 99 dogs and five cats are vaccinated and checked up by veterinarians. The animals have a 311 tipster to thank for the rescue.

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Danielle Levine Cava's staff investigated the tip before the department's Humane Animal Rescue Team, also known as HART, responded to Alice James' home Thursday in Miami-Dade County.

Investigators said the animals, which included Shih Tzu, basset hound and terrier mixes, were "in a living hell" as victims of neglect.

Miami-Dade Animal Services Department

For more information about how to adopt animals from the Miami-Dade Animal Services Pet Adoption & Protection Center, call 305-468-5900 or visit the center's Adopt a Pet page and follow them on Twitter and Facebook.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.