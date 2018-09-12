Animals from Puerto Rico taken to South Florida a year after Maria to find homes

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - It's been almost a year since Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, and on Wednesday, some animals from the island arrived in South Florida to find new homes.

The Humane Society of Broward County received 14 dogs from Puerto Rico as officials and residents on the island prepare for Tropical Storm Isaac, which is headed their way.

"As a shelter worker last year, I understand the anxiety when these storms are headed their way and the responsibly you have to these animals," Mary Steffen, of the Humane Society of Broward County, said.

Both the humane societies in Broward and Miami-Dade counties have received about 30 pets from the island, with more dogs and cats flying in Thursday.

"I think that they were more quicker to react as soon as they heard the news with Tropical Storm Isaac," Steffen said. "And I think last year they thought they could handle it and really got hurt."



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.