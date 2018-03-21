Another pet dies during a flight? Miami man mourns death of Bambino kitten

MIAMI - Bryan Balkanski is waiting on the results of an autopsy that will reveal details about how his cat died during flights from Ukraine to Miami.

Eleanor, a sphinx Bambino kitten, was coming to Miami from a breeder in Ukraine. The cat was supposed to travel from Kiev to Istanbul, Turkey, and then to Miami, but she didn’t make it.

"It’s just painful. It’s something that shouldn’t be happening," Balkanski said.

The cargo company, Swissport Cargo, said they did not even have a record of the cat being on the plane. It turns out, there was a mix up involving Turkish Airways, and the cat was sent back to Ukraine. By the time the cat made it to Miami, she was dead.

"I just couldn’t believe it," Balkanski said.

Turkish Airways allegedly didn't respond to Balkanski's request for information, but a representative sent a statement to Local 10 News.

"We are saddened at the passing of a cat being transported with Turkish Airlines," the statement said. "Turkish Airlines is currently investigating the incident, and we offer our sincere sympathy to the cat’s family."

