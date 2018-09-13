Bill to make it illegal to eat dogs and cats in the U.S.

WASHINGTON - A bill co-sponsored by South Florida congressman Alcee Hastings outlawing the eating of dogs and cats has passed the House of Representatives.

The Dog and Cat Meat Trade Prohibition Act of 2018 makes it illegal to slaughter, transport, purchase, trade or possess dogs and cats for human consumption, Newsweek reports.

Florida is one of 44 states where it is currently legal to kill dogs and cats for the sole purpose of eating.

“I am proud to have championed this effort in Congress to explicitly ban the killing and consumption of dogs and cats across the United States." said Hastings in a statement.

The bill will allow Native American tribes to continue to kill the animals for religious purposes.

If approved by the U.S. Senate, the bill will go to President Trump for his signature.

