Broward firefighters rescue dog after her paw gets stuck in drain

Special equipment disentangles pinched pooch from tub

By Tim Swift - Local10.com Digital Editor
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - Dogs are known for hating baths, but Angel, a 12-year-old Schnauzer from Broward County, may now have good reason.

Battalion Chief Michael Kane, a spokesman for Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, said owner Maria Fuentes was giving Angel a bath in a tub Saturday morning when the dog's paw got caught in the drain. Fuentes tried to free Angel, but after several attempts, she called for help. 

Members of the Broward Sheriff Technical Rescue Team arrived and were able to get Angel free in about 20 minutes, Kane said. The team used "Man and Machine," a newly purchased piece equipment to free the dog, Kane said.

The device is specifically designed to free small items from small places.

Kane said Angel was reunited with Fuentes and the pair are doing well.

