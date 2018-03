A fundraiser will be held for the Humane Society of Broward County at participating Chipotle restaurants.

On Thursday, March 29th, 50 percent of proceeds from orders made between 10:45 a.m. and 10 p.m. will be donated to the Humane Society of Broward County.

For a list of participating locations, click here.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.