CDC says these dog treats could make you and your family sick

ATLANTA - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says treats you're feeding your dog are making you or your family sick.

The CDC is urging owners to stop feeding their dogs pig ear treats, and for pet store owners to stop selling them after tests showed salmonella strains in various suppliers.

“No single supplier, distributor or common brand of pig ear treats has been identified that could account for all the illnesses,” the CDC said in a statement. “This is why CDC and FDA are now advising people to not buy or feed any pig ear dog treats to pets.”

So far, 127 people have been infected, 26 of them were hospitalized with salmonella. Florida had three cases, according to the CDC.

In CDC interviews with 38 of those infected last month, 34 said they had been in contact with a dog before getting sick. Separately, 17 people of 24 interviewed reported contact with pig ear dog treats or dogs fed those treats.

The CDC recommends that people always wash hands when handling pet food or treats, store pet food away from human food, and never let pets lick mouths, faces or open wounds.

Symptoms of salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps.

