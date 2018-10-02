Do you have a passion for animals? Animal services wants you

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - The Miami-Dade County Animal Services is looking for passionate animal lovers.
They need volunteers for grooming, social media networking, pet socializer, dog walkers, greeters, adoption counselor and pet photographers.
They will be hosting a volunteer fair on Thursday at the Pet Adoption & Protection Center from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday at 3599 NW 79 Ave., in Miami-Dade's city of Doral.
For more information, visit their website or e-mail voluteerasd@miamidade.gov.
