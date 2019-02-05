Dog stolen from Miami-Dade family's yard returned

Matthew, a 2-year-old Yorkshire terrier stolen from the front yard of a southwest Miami-Dade County home, has been reunited with his family.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A dog that was stolen from a southwest Miami-Dade County family's front yard has been returned.

Masiel Moreira told Local 10 News that Matthew, her family's 2-year-old Yorkshire terrier, showed up on their doorstep Tuesday morning, about 24 hours after the dog was stolen.

Moreira's security cameras captured the dognapping about 8 a.m. Monday in the 4200 block of Southwest 109th Court.

In the video, a woman approaches the home and takes Mathew from behind a fence. She then runs to a white car, possibly a 2004 Mitsubishi.

Moreira reviewed surveillance video from before the theft and found that the car had passed the house several times.

Matthew was recently adopted by Moreira as a Christmas gift for her 8-year-old daughter.

