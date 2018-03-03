Dogs hit streets of Fort Lauderdale for Walk for the Animals

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Hundreds of dogs -- and their owners -- converged on downtown Fort Lauderdale Saturday for the annual Walk for the Animals.

Proceeds from the fundraiser benefit the Humane Society of Broward County.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the 1.25-mile walk through Fort Lauderdale starts at 10 a.m.

The event will also feature a bounce house and face painting for children. Dogs can receive the star treatment with red carpet photos, courtesy of Little's Photography, and a dip in the doggie pools.

There will also be free pancakes provided by IHOP, live entertainment, and sponsor booths that will offer items and information from VCA Animal Hospitals, Purina, Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health and Coconut Creek Subaru, among others.

This year, Local 10 News is hoping to raise $5,000 for the Humane Society, with Local 10 anchor Jacey Birch leading our team.

