Dogs in Miami looking for their fur-ever homes

Interested in adopting a pet — or just looking at some cuddly canines? There are dozens of endearing dogs up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Miami.

Animal shelters work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Macho, American bulldog mix

Macho is a male American bulldog mix in the care of Saving Paws 4 Love. Macho is nothing if not a family dog, and children will love him. He already has all of his shots, and he's neutered. He's mastered his house-training etiquette. More on Macho: Macho is a handsome and affectionate American Bulldog mix. He is a couch potato just waiting for his forever family. Read more about Macho on Petfinder.

Loki, Yorkshire terrier

Loki is a handsome male Yorkshire terrier dog currently residing at United Yorkie Rescue. Loki is a social butterfly, and he's happy to keep company with other dogs. Loki is already neutered and vaccinated. He is already house-trained. Read more about how to adopt Loki on Petfinder.

Mollie Fay, Yorkshire terrier

Mollie Fay is a lovable female Yorkshire terrier dog being kept at United Yorkie Rescue. Mollie Fay gets along well with other dogs. Mollie Fay would prefer a home without small children. Mollie Fay is spayed and vaccinated. She has mastered her house-training etiquette. Mollie Fay is a special needs pet, so please inquire about her specific care requirements. More on Mollie Fay: Mollie Fay is a 17-pound bag of sweetness and cuddles. This baby was a surrender by her loving owners who have had her since she was a puppy. Her prior owners are a sweet elderly couple who moved to a small apartment and then discovered that Mollie Fay had bladder stones. The surgery was just too cost prohibitive. Apply to adopt Mollie Fay today at Petfinder.

Biggie, German shepherd and Great Dane mix

Biggie is a lovable male German shepherd and Great Dane mix currently residing at Magic City K9. Biggie is a social animal — he loves other dogs. Biggie is neutered, and he has all his shots. Fear not: He is already house-trained. About Biggie: Biggie is a fun loving boy! He loves to play ball, so he'll likely excel at retrieval work as well. Read more about how to adopt Biggie on Petfinder.

Parker, American bulldog mix

Parker is a lovable male American bulldog mix currently housed at Magic City K9. Parker loves to socialize, and he'll get along great with your other dogs. He's been vaccinated and neutered. He has mastered his house-training etiquette. Read more about Parker on Petfinder. This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

