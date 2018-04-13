Don't leave pets in car during hot South Florida summer

MIAMI - As South Florida heads into the summer months and warmer temperatures creep into our daily lives, now is a good time to think twice before leaving pets in vehicles.

Trupanion, a pet insurance company, reminds owners that their pets are at risk when they're left inside cars or trucks under a hot sun.

Even when it's "just" 85 degrees outside, the temperature inside a car reaches almost 120 degrees after just 30 minutes... and that's even with the windows cracked.

