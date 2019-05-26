Fort Lauderdale pet shelter is opening pop-ip Cat Cafe

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Abandoned Pet Rescue is opening a pop-up Cat Cafe in Fort Lauderdale with adoptable cats to celebrate national Adopt a Shelter Cat Month in June.

Abandoned Pet Rescue is one of the largest no-kill animal shelters in South Florida and is dedicated to the welfare of all the animals that come into the shelter. There are more than 250 cats that will be available for adoption. The Pop-Up Cat Cafe is providing potenial cat owners the opportunity to socialize with the cats while enjoying some coffee, tea, pastries and cat-themed arts and crafts.

The Cat Cafe, at 1147 NE Ninth Ave., will be held next door to the group's shelter. It's an art warehouse that has artwork from local artists, cat condos, crafts for kids and cat paraphernalia available to purchase.

There will also be cat acrylic paintings and mixed media collage artworks by Florida artist Angeline Marie Martinez.

All the cats adopted are spayed or neutered, checked for any possible diseases, vaccinated and microchipped before they are sent off to their new homes.

Abandoned Pet Rescue is a qualified nonprofit charitable organization. All proceeds will benefit Abandoned Pet Rescue.

The event is June 1 from noon to 3 p.m. There will be shelter tours available at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Cat adoption applications will be accepted during the event. For more information, visit the Abandoned Pet Rescue's website.

