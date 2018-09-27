Florida family dog electrocuted by utility box during walk

SARASOTA, Fla. - A Florida family is mourning the loss of their dog after he was electrocuted during a walk outside.

WTVT reports Lynn McDermott was walking his Great Pyrenees, Charlie, on Saturday night in Sarasota when it started to rain. The dog collapsed after its paws hit the metal cover of a sidewalk utility box.

McDermott was unsure what had happened and was shocked himself when he touched the cover.

Despite McDermott's wife Debbie performing CPR, Charlie was already dead.

According to the report, the city of Sarasota claims a burned wire came into contact with the box cover and electrified it, causing the death of the 6-month-old dog.

The city reportedly fixed the box and grounded the lid, and also inspected other boxes in the area.

"Maybe Charlie had to come into our life and come to Dade Avenue to save someone else, and thank God he saved his dad, but we are just heartbroken that we don't have him anymore," Debbie told the station.

