Frozen, unresponsive cat brought back to life by vets

KALISPELL, Mont. - A lucky cat found frozen and unresponsive used up one of its nine lives after being brought back to life.

The cat was found by its owner in a snowbank near its Montana home. The temperature was just 10 degrees when the cat named Fluffy was brought to the veterinarian's office.

Fluffy's body temperature was so low it did not even register on a thermometer.

Vets at the Animal Clinic of Kalispell used warm water, warming blankets and heating pads to bring Fluffy's temperature up and back to life.

The cat is now back home and resting comfortably.

